Norwegians in the Norwegian Home Guard Rapid Response Force and Youth Teams in the 51st Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange (NOREX) complete medical training at the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) at Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls, Minnesota on Feb 4th and 7th, 2024. The MSTC provides training scenarios by adjusting simulated training experiences by changing the lighting, noise, smell, and injuries with realistic mechanical dummies (Minnesota Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Jorden Newbanks).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 13:32 Photo ID: 8255741 VIRIN: 240207-Z-AR912-2028 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 12.77 MB Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Norwegian Home Guard Rapid Reaction Force Complete Training at The MSTC at Camp Ripley [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.