    Norwegian Home Guard Rapid Reaction Force Complete Training at The MSTC at Camp Ripley [Image 5 of 10]

    Norwegian Home Guard Rapid Reaction Force Complete Training at The MSTC at Camp Ripley

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jorden Newbanks 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Norwegians in the Norwegian Home Guard Rapid Response Force and Youth Teams in the 51st Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange (NOREX) complete medical training at the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) at Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls, Minnesota on Feb 4th and 7th, 2024. The MSTC provides training scenarios by adjusting simulated training experiences by changing the lighting, noise, smell, and injuries with realistic mechanical dummies (Minnesota Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Jorden Newbanks).

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 13:32
    Photo ID: 8255740
    VIRIN: 240207-Z-AR912-2007
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 12.3 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
    This work, Norwegian Home Guard Rapid Reaction Force Complete Training at The MSTC at Camp Ripley [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Minnesota National Guard
    NOREX
    Camp Ripley Training Center
    NOREX 51

