JB-MDL The 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade conducted their 2024 Best Warrior Competition on JB-MDL. Soldiers are pictured participating at JB-MDL Range 33 in the pistol shooting portion of the competition. Soldiers from across the command competed in a five-day exercise to determine who would take home the title of Best Warrior. (Photos provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 10:37 Photo ID: 8255271 VIRIN: 240222-A-IE493-3384 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 647.69 KB Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade. Best Warrior Competition 2024. February 22nd, 2024. [Image 7 of 7], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.