    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade. Best Warrior Competition 2024. February 22nd, 2024. [Image 3 of 7]

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade. Best Warrior Competition 2024. February 22nd, 2024.

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    JB-MDL The 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade conducted their 2024 Best Warrior Competition on JB-MDL. Soldiers are pictured participating at JB-MDL Range 33 in the pistol shooting portion of the competition. Soldiers from across the command competed in a five-day exercise to determine who would take home the title of Best Warrior. (Photos provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    JB-MDL US ASA FORT DIX. 336th EMI Brigade Best Warrior Competition 2024.

