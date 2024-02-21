JB-MDL The 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade conducted their 2024 Best Warrior Competition on JB-MDL. Soldiers are pictured participating at JB-MDL Range 33 in the pistol shooting portion of the competition. Soldiers from across the command competed in a five-day exercise to determine who would take home the title of Best Warrior. (Photos provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 10:37
|Photo ID:
|8255270
|VIRIN:
|240222-A-IE493-4071
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|440.94 KB
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade. Best Warrior Competition 2024. February 22nd, 2024. [Image 7 of 7], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT