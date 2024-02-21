Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norwegian Home Guard Rapid Reaction Force Fire Crew-Served Weapons at Camp Ripley [Image 9 of 15]

    Norwegian Home Guard Rapid Reaction Force Fire Crew-Served Weapons at Camp Ripley

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jorden Newbanks 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Norwegians in the Norwegian Home Guard Rapid Response Force complete the M2 Browning 50 caliber machine gun and M240B machine gun live-fire range qualification ranges during the 51st Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange at Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls, Minnesota, on February 6th, 2024 (Minnesota Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Jorden Newbanks).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 10:37
    Photo ID: 8255260
    VIRIN: 240206-Z-AR912-1026
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norwegian Home Guard Rapid Reaction Force Fire Crew-Served Weapons at Camp Ripley [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Norway
    Joint-Training
    NOREX
    Crew-Served Weapons
    Home Guard
    NOREX 51

