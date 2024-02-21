Norwegian Home Guard Rapid Reaction Force Fire Crew-Served Weapons at Camp Ripley

Norwegians in the Norwegian Home Guard Rapid Response Force complete the M2 Browning 50 caliber machine gun and M240B machine gun live-fire range qualification ranges during the 51st Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange at Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls, Minnesota, on February 6th, 2024 (Minnesota Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Jorden Newbanks).

