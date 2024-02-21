Terrell Crews, the new installation property book specialist at Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, poses for a photo at his office with a coworker, Rashida Zakys. Crews said he wanted to get back to Germany, he wanted to finally work for the Army again, and he wanted to get himself educated on GCSS-Army Global Combat Support System-Army (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 05:44
|Photo ID:
|8254845
|VIRIN:
|240226-A-SM279-1941
|Resolution:
|2648x3650
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Hometown:
|ROCHESTER, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRC Stuttgart property book specialist glad to be back in Germany supporting community [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LRC Stuttgart property book specialist glad to be back in Germany supporting community
