Patrol Squadron Five Conducts Pre-flight Inspections at Camp Lemonnier

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Jan. 24, 2024) - Sailors from Patrol Squadron (VP) 5, deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet, board a Boeing P-8A Poseidon, Jan. 24, 2024. P-8A crews in Djibouti provide maritime awareness and overwatch for transiting U.S. ships. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

