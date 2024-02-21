Patrol Squadron Five Conducts Pre-flight Inspections at Camp Lemonnier

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Jan. 24, 2024) – Lt. Joseph Pitts, attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5, deployed to U.S. 5th Fleet, performs a preflight systems check onboard a Boeing P-8A Poseidon, Jan. 24. P-8A crews provide maritime awareness and overwatch for transiting U.S. ships. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

