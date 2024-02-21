Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Patrol Squadron Five Conducts Pre-flight Inspections at Camp Lemonnier [Image 2 of 5]

    Patrol Squadron Five Conducts Pre-flight Inspections at Camp Lemonnier

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Thomas 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Jan. 24, 2024) – Lt. Joseph Pitts, attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5, deployed to U.S. 5th Fleet, performs a preflight systems check onboard a Boeing P-8A Poseidon, Jan. 24. P-8A crews provide maritime awareness and overwatch for transiting U.S. ships. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 05:50
    Photo ID: 8254815
    VIRIN: 240124-N-FD567-1065
    Resolution: 1200x1800
    Size: 229.8 KB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patrol Squadron Five Conducts Pre-flight Inspections at Camp Lemonnier [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Christopher Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Patrol Squadron Five Conducts Pre-flight Inspections at Camp Lemonnier
    Patrol Squadron Five Conducts Pre-flight Inspections at Camp Lemonnier
    Patrol Squadron Five Conducts Pre-flight Inspections at Camp Lemonnier
    Patrol Squadron Five Conducts Pre-flight Inspections at Camp Lemonnier
    Patrol Squadron Five Conducts Pre-flight Inspections at Camp Lemonnier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    CLDJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT