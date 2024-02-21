U.S. Space Forces Central Guardians emplace satellite communications equipment at a new facility in an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 6, 2024. Integrating space effects into a single SPACECENT team allows for increased speed and innovation in space-related operations. SPACECENT Guardians provide a broad range of war fighting capabilities to the CENTCOM AOR including GPS and missile warning. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 02:15
|Photo ID:
|8254666
|VIRIN:
|240206-F-RQ275-3038
|Resolution:
|879x989
|Size:
|189 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
