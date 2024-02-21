Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Space Forces Central Guardians emplace satellite communications equipment [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Space Forces Central Guardians emplace satellite communications equipment

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Space Forces Central Guardians emplace satellite communications equipment at a new facility in an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 6, 2024. Integrating space effects into a single SPACECENT team allows for increased speed and innovation in space-related operations. SPACECENT Guardians provide a broad range of war fighting capabilities to the CENTCOM AOR including GPS and missile warning. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 02:15
    Photo ID: 8254666
    VIRIN: 240206-F-RQ275-3038
    Resolution: 879x989
    Size: 189 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Forces Central Guardians emplace satellite communications equipment [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Space Forces Central Guardians emplace satellite communications equipment
    Space capabilities highlighted in second annual CENTCOM Theater Space Forum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Space capabilities highlighted in second annual CENTCOM Theater Space Forum

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SPACECENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT