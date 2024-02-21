Attendees at the second annual U.S. Central Command Theater Space Forum pose for a photo at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, Feb. 8, 2024. The forum brought together 140 space experts from all five branches of the Defense Department to create working groups and strengthen collaboration across the space domain. U.S. Space Forces Central Guardians provide a broad range of war fighting capabilities to the CENTCOM AOR including GPS and missile warning. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 02:15
|Photo ID:
|8254667
|VIRIN:
|240208-F-RQ275-1011
|Resolution:
|5600x1775
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Space capabilities highlighted in second annual CENTCOM Theater Space Forum [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Robert Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Space capabilities highlighted in second annual CENTCOM Theater Space Forum
