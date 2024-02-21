Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space capabilities highlighted in second annual CENTCOM Theater Space Forum [Image 2 of 2]

    Space capabilities highlighted in second annual CENTCOM Theater Space Forum

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Porter 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Attendees at the second annual U.S. Central Command Theater Space Forum pose for a photo at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, Feb. 8, 2024. The forum brought together 140 space experts from all five branches of the Defense Department to create working groups and strengthen collaboration across the space domain. U.S. Space Forces Central Guardians provide a broad range of war fighting capabilities to the CENTCOM AOR including GPS and missile warning. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024
    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
