    Camp Zama JROTC cadets demonstrate attention to detail during in-ranks inspection [Image 3 of 3]

    Camp Zama JROTC cadets demonstrate attention to detail during in-ranks inspection

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Camp Zama Soldiers inspect the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets from Zama Middle High School’s Trojan Battalion during an in-ranks inspection Jan. 24 at the school’s football field.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    This work, Camp Zama JROTC cadets demonstrate attention to detail during in-ranks inspection [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

