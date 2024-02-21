Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama JROTC cadets demonstrate attention to detail during in-ranks inspection [Image 2 of 3]

    Camp Zama JROTC cadets demonstrate attention to detail during in-ranks inspection

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Command Sgt. Maj. Davis Rio, right, senior enlisted leader of U.S. Army Garrison Japan, inspects the uniforms of Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets from Zama Middle High School’s Trojan Battalion during an in-ranks inspection Jan. 24 at the school’s football field.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 00:04
    Photo ID: 8254589
    VIRIN: 240124-A-HP857-9871
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 620.92 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    imcom-pacific
    camp-zama
    target_news_asiapacific
    us-army-japan
    us-army-garrison-japan
    zama-middle-high-school

