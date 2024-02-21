Command Sgt. Maj. Davis Rio, right, senior enlisted leader of U.S. Army Garrison Japan, inspects the uniforms of Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets from Zama Middle High School’s Trojan Battalion during an in-ranks inspection Jan. 24 at the school’s football field.
This work, Camp Zama JROTC cadets demonstrate attention to detail during in-ranks inspection [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Zama JROTC cadets demonstrate attention to detail during in-ranks inspection
