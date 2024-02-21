Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CWT2 Hudson Pinning [Image 4 of 4]

    CWT2 Hudson Pinning

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Leonell Domingo 

    Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

    Pensacola, FL - NIOC Pensacola held a Pinning Ceremony in honor of CWT2 Hudson completing her Enlisted Information Warfare Specialist (EIWS) qualification.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 17:55
    Photo ID: 8254274
    VIRIN: 240223-N-BJ778-5816
    Resolution: 3158x5022
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, CWT2 Hudson Pinning [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Leonell Domingo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

