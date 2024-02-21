Pensacola, FL - NIOC Pensacola held a Pinning Ceremony in honor of CWT2 Hudson completing her Enlisted Information Warfare Specialist (EIWS) qualification.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2024 17:55
|Photo ID:
|8254271
|VIRIN:
|240223-N-XI866-8569
|Resolution:
|2833x5458
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CWT2 Hudson Pinning [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Leonell Domingo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
