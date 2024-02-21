Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legacy Days Day 4 2024 [Image 3 of 4]

    Legacy Days Day 4 2024

    VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Sam Shomento (right), an instructor with the Mountain Training Group, 10th Mountain Division, carries the American flag as he leads the Legacy Days serpentine ski down Riva Ridge at Vail, Colorado, Feb. 25, 2024. At almost four miles long, Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division, descendants, veterans, and members of the community participated in Vail Ski Resort’s longest single-run ski trail. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)

    Date Taken:

    Date Taken: 02.25.2024
    This work, Legacy Days Day 4 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Ski
    History
    ARMY
    DSeriesXXIV

