Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve commander finds purpose through school and service [Image 2 of 2]

    Army Reserve commander finds purpose through school and service

    RED ROCK, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2024

    Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas  

    653rd Regional Support Group

    1st Lt. Kiera Butler, commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 418th Quartermaster Battalion, 653rd Regional Support Group, prepares to administer a promotion ceremony for Staff Sgt. Ricardo Bojorquez, Feb. 24, Silverbell Armed Forces Readiness Center, Red Rock, Ariz. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd Regional Support Group Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 13:54
    Photo ID: 8254116
    VIRIN: 240224-A-EK137-2140
    Resolution: 5221x3985
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: RED ROCK, AZ, US
    Hometown: PANAMA CITY, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve commander finds purpose through school and service [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Reserve commander finds purpose through school and service
    Army Reserve commander finds purpose through school and service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Reserve commander finds purpose through school and service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    653rd Regional Support Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT