1st Lt. Kiera Butler, commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 418th Quartermaster Battalion, 653rd Regional Support Group, is pictured at the detachment headquarters, Feb. 24, Silverbell Armed Forces Readiness Center, Red Rock, Ariz. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd Regional Support Group Public Affairs)
Army Reserve commander finds purpose through school and service
