U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Headquarters Company, 82nd Division Special Troops Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, conduct cover and concealment training at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, January 11, 2024. Cover and concealment enables soldiers to protect themselves, their equipment and their positions from enemy contact. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Shawn Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2024 12:10
|Photo ID:
|8254079
|VIRIN:
|240111-A-WE167-7155
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|9.31 MB
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Providers Conduct Cover and Concealment Training [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Shawn Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT