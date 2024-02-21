Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Providers Conduct Cover and Concealment Training [Image 1 of 4]

    Providers Conduct Cover and Concealment Training

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Shawn Richardson 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Headquarters Company, 82nd Division Special Troops Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, conduct cover and concealment training at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, January 11, 2024. Cover and concealment enables soldiers to protect themselves, their equipment and their positions from enemy contact. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Shawn Richardson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Providers Conduct Cover and Concealment Training [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Shawn Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    north carolina
    sustainment
    82nd Airborne
    providers
    AATW
    fort liberty

