U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 407th Brigade Support Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, prepare for a nighttime airborne operation at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, December 8, 2023. 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers regularly conduct airborne operations in order to maintain currency and proficiency. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Shawn Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2024 11:48
|Photo ID:
|8254074
|VIRIN:
|231208-A-WE167-4523
|Resolution:
|6381x4254
|Size:
|7.76 MB
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 407th Brigade Support Battalion Prepares for Airborne Operations [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Shawn Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
