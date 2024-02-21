407th Brigade Support Battalion Prepares for Airborne Operations

U.S. Army parachute riggers assigned to the 11th Quartermaster Company, 189th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, inspect parachutes prior to a nighttime airborne operation at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, December 8, 2023. Parachute riggers inspect, test and pack parachutes prior to airborne operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Shawn Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2024 11:48
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
