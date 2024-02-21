Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    407th Brigade Support Battalion Prepares for Airborne Operations [Image 3 of 8]

    407th Brigade Support Battalion Prepares for Airborne Operations

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Shawn Richardson 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army parachute riggers assigned to the 11th Quartermaster Company, 189th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, inspect parachutes prior to a nighttime airborne operation at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, December 8, 2023. Parachute riggers inspect, test and pack parachutes prior to airborne operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Shawn Richardson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 11:48
    Photo ID: 8254070
    VIRIN: 231208-A-WE167-1380
    Resolution: 6078x4052
    Size: 6.95 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 407th Brigade Support Battalion Prepares for Airborne Operations [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Shawn Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    407th Brigade Support Battalion Prepares for Airborne Operations
    407th Brigade Support Battalion Prepares for Airborne Operations
    407th Brigade Support Battalion Prepares for Airborne Operations
    407th Brigade Support Battalion Prepares for Airborne Operations
    407th Brigade Support Battalion Prepares for Airborne Operations
    407th Brigade Support Battalion Prepares for Airborne Operations
    407th Brigade Support Battalion Prepares for Airborne Operations
    407th Brigade Support Battalion Prepares for Airborne Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    north carolina
    sustainment
    82nd ABN Div
    providers
    AATW
    fort liberty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT