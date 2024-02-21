240225-N-HA192-1236

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 25, 2024) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) transit in formation with the United Kingdom primary casualty receiving ship RFA Argus (A135) in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 25. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group will be transferred to NATO command in the Eastern Mediterranean in order to conduct a series of short notice vigilance activities with elements of Allied Maritime Command’s Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Turkish Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew F. Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2024 Date Posted: 02.25.2024 Photo ID: 8254029 Resolution: 3474x2316 Location: AT SEA This work, Bataan Amphibious Ready Group Conducts PASSEX With Royal Navy [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Matthew Brown