    Bataan Amphibious Ready Group Conducts PASSEX With Royal Navy [Image 6 of 6]

    Bataan Amphibious Ready Group Conducts PASSEX With Royal Navy

    AT SEA

    02.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Brown 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    240225-N-HA192-1236
    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 25, 2024) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) transit in formation with the United Kingdom primary casualty receiving ship RFA Argus (A135) in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 25. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group will be transferred to NATO command in the Eastern Mediterranean in order to conduct a series of short notice vigilance activities with elements of Allied Maritime Command’s Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Turkish Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew F. Brown)

    TAGS

    United Kingdom
    USS Bataan
    Wasp-Class
    PASSEX

