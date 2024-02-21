Bataan Amphibious Ready Group Conducts PASSEX With Royal Navy

240225-N-HA192-1038

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 25, 2024) The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) and a landing craft air cushion, attached to Assault Craft Unit 4, transit together in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 25. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group will be transferred to NATO command in the Eastern Mediterranean in order to conduct a series of short notice vigilance activities with elements of Allied Maritime Command’s Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Turkish Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew F. Brown)

