U.S. Navy Sailors with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) and Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), conduct an exchange of information with U.K. Royal Navy Sailors while on board the RFA Argus, Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 25, 2024. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group has transferred under NATO command in the Eastern Mediterranean in order to conduct a series of short notice vigilance activities with elements of Allied Maritime Command's Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Turkish Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2024 Date Posted: 02.25.2024 09:31 Photo ID: 8254022 VIRIN: 240225-M-VB101-1088 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 3.01 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BATARG conducts Medical Exchange with UK Royal Navy aboard RFA Argus [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.