    BATARG conducts Medical Exchange with UK Royal Navy aboard RFA Argus [Image 4 of 6]

    BATARG conducts Medical Exchange with UK Royal Navy aboard RFA Argus

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    02.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable)     

    U.S. Navy Sailors with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) and Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), conduct an exchange of information with U.K. Royal Navy Sailors while on board the RFA Argus, Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 25, 2024. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group has transferred under NATO command in the Eastern Mediterranean in order to conduct a series of short notice vigilance activities with elements of Allied Maritime Command's Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Turkish Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 09:31
    Photo ID: 8254021
    VIRIN: 240225-M-VB101-1141
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BATARG conducts Medical Exchange with UK Royal Navy aboard RFA Argus [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USS Bataan
    Interoperability
    6th Fleet
    Bataan Amphibious Ready Group
    Medical SMEE

