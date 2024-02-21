240225-N-VO895-1062

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 25, 2024) Lt. Col. Jeremy Hawkins, left, operations officer assigned to 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), speaks with British Royal Marine Commandos assigned to Alpha Company, 40 Commando Battle Group, aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 25. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group will be transferred to NATO command in the Eastern Mediterranean in order to conduct a series of short notice vigilance activities with elements of Allied Maritime Command’s Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Turkish Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2024 Date Posted: 02.25.2024 07:43 Photo ID: 8253979 VIRIN: 240225-N-VO895-1062 Resolution: 4718x3145 Size: 1.37 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, British Royal Marine Commandos tour USS Bataan [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.