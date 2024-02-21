Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    British Royal Marine Commandos tour USS Bataan [Image 8 of 10]

    British Royal Marine Commandos tour USS Bataan

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    02.25.2024

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    240225-N-VO895-1076
    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 25, 2024) Capt. Angelica White, assigned to 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), gives out patches to British Royal Marine Commandos assigned to Alpha Company, 40 Commando Battle Group, aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 25. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group will be transferred to NATO command in the Eastern Mediterranean in order to conduct a series of short notice vigilance activities with elements of Allied Maritime Command’s Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Turkish Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)

    TAGS

    NAVEUR
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    British Royal Marine Commandos
    BATARGMEU
    Allied Cohesion

