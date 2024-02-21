Boot Shoot for Retired Rear Admiral Bullard

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 19, 2024) Lt. j.g. Sydney Squires, assigned to the “Rooks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137, places retired Rear Adm. Donald Bullard’s boots on the aircraft catapult aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) prior to a boot shoot, Feb. 19, 2024. During the shoot, his boots were launched off the ship as a final goodbye, while his cremated remains were buried at sea earlier that day. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 7th Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 7th Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Benvie)

