Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vertical Replenishment [Image 2 of 3]

    Vertical Replenishment

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Seaman Anthony Robledo 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240421-N-CY569-1224 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 21, 2024) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, prepares to lift cargo from the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo/ammunition ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) during a vertical replenishment with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb, 21. 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Robledo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.24.2024 10:40
    Photo ID: 8253259
    VIRIN: 240421-N-CY569-1224
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 885.88 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vertical Replenishment [Image 3 of 3], by SN Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vertical Replenishment
    Vertical Replenishment
    Vertical Replenishment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT