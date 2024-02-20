Vertical Replenishment

240421-N-CY569-1194 NORFOLK, Va. (FEB.. 21, 2024) Two MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, fly alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 21. 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Robledo)

