    SAR Kit Load onto P-8A Poseidon [Image 4 of 4]

    SAR Kit Load onto P-8A Poseidon

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    240119-N-AN659-2004

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 19, 2024) -- Aviation Ordnancemen 2nd Class Christopher Berg (center) and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Cody Anderson, Sailors attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ guide a UNIPAC-III Search and Rescue (SAR) kit into the weapons bay of a P-8A Poseidon at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Jan. 19, 2024. The P-8A Poseidon is capable of supporting SAR missions by quickly securing, launching and deploying the SAR kit to stranded persons and increasing their chances of survivability prior to rescue. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

    Search and Rescue
    Aviation Ordnanceman
    P-8A Poseidon
    SAR kit
    UNIPAC-III
    weapons bay

