SAR Kit Load onto P-8A Poseidon

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 19, 2024) -- Sailors attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ guide a UNIPAC-III Search and Rescue (SAR) kit into the weapons bay of a P-8A Poseidon at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Jan. 19, 2024. The P-8A Poseidon is capable of supporting SAR missions by quickly securing, launching and deploying the SAR kit to stranded persons and increasing their chances of survivability prior to rescue. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

