    Shanti Prayas IV | Convoy and Escort with the Sri Lanka Armed Forces [Image 12 of 12]

    Shanti Prayas IV | Convoy and Escort with the Sri Lanka Armed Forces

    NEPAL

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Exercise Shanti Prayas

    Service members with the Sri Lanka Armed Forces ride in an armored personnel carrier vehicle to conduct a convoy escort training event during Exercise Shanti Prayas IV at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Center on Feb. 23, 2024. Convoy escorts ensure the free movement of UN supplies and aid in line with the mission mandate. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

    TAGS

    united nations
    Nepal
    PKO
    usindopacom
    Shanti Prayas IV

