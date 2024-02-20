Shanti Prayas IV | Convoy and Escort with the Sri Lanka Armed Forces

A service member with the Sri Lanka Armed Forces patrols next to an armored personnel carrier vehicle during a convoy escort training event for Exercise Shanti Prayas IV at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Center on Feb. 23, 2024. Convoy escorts ensure the free movement of UN supplies and aid in line with the mission mandate. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

