USS John Finn Conducts Engineering Training

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 21, 2024) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Rigoberto Leonvigil, right, and Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Apprentice Kaibing Gao, from San Francisco, California, conduct training in the main engine room aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during an engineering drill in the South China Sea, Feb. 21. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

