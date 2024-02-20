SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 21, 2024) Lt. j.g. Dom Restivo stands watch in the central control station aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during an engineering drill in the South China Sea, Feb. 21. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 22:00
|Photo ID:
|8252936
|VIRIN:
|240221-N-YS413-1003
|Resolution:
|3554x5331
|Size:
|995.29 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John Finn Conducts Engineering Training [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT