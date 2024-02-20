Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Southeast performs at Read-Patillo Elementary [Image 2 of 3]

    Navy Band Southeast performs at Read-Patillo Elementary

    NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Casey Knowlton 

    Navy Band Southeast

    Musicians 1st Class Joshua Haney and Matthew Jones and Musician 3rd Class Jonathan Quintero-Estepa perform with Navy Band Southeast rock group Pride at Read-Patillo Elementary School during Daytona Beach Navy Week.

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 20:07
    Location: NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Southeast performs at Read-Patillo Elementary [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Casey Knowlton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Week
    Navy Outreach
    Daytona Beach
    Navy Music

