Musicians 1st Class Joshua Haney and Matthew Jones and Musician 3rd Class Jonathan Quintero-Estepa perform with Navy Band Southeast rock group Pride at Read-Patillo Elementary School during Daytona Beach Navy Week.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 20:07
|Photo ID:
|8252846
|VIRIN:
|240214-N-TY528-1015
|Resolution:
|4766x3177
|Size:
|6.61 MB
|Location:
|NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Southeast performs at Read-Patillo Elementary [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Casey Knowlton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT