    Navy Band Southeast performs at Read-Patillo Elementary [Image 1 of 3]

    Navy Band Southeast performs at Read-Patillo Elementary

    NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Casey Knowlton 

    Navy Band Southeast

    Navy Band Southeast rock group Pride performed at Read-Patillo Elementary School during Daytona Beach Navy Week.

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    This work, Navy Band Southeast performs at Read-Patillo Elementary [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Casey Knowlton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Week
    Navy Outreach
    Daytona Beach
    Navy Music

