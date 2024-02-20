Ruff beginning in Hawaii for new dog handler

U.S. Army Cpl. Stacey Collins (center), Spc. Marcus Graham (left) and Spc. Amelia Hoffman (right), all military working dog handlers, practice dual leg bites with military working dogs, Bingo (left) and Mima (right) all with the 520th Military Police Detachment, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, 2023. (Courtesy)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 20:04
|Photo ID:
|8252844
|VIRIN:
|230201-A-PR546-3822
|Resolution:
|1025x815
|Size:
|397.34 KB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Hometown:
|CENTERVILLE, IA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
