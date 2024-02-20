Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ruff beginning in Hawaii for new dog handler [Image 3 of 3]

    Ruff beginning in Hawaii for new dog handler

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Cpl. Stacey Collins (center), Spc. Marcus Graham (left) and Spc. Amelia Hoffman (right), all military working dog handlers, practice dual leg bites with military working dogs, Bingo (left) and Mima (right) all with the 520th Military Police Detachment, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, 2023. (Courtesy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 20:04
    Photo ID: 8252844
    VIRIN: 230201-A-PR546-3822
    Resolution: 1025x815
    Size: 397.34 KB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
    Hometown: CENTERVILLE, IA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ruff beginning in Hawaii for new dog handler [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ruff beginning in Hawaii for new dog handler
    Ruff beginning in Hawaii for new dog handler
    Ruff beginning in Hawaii for new dog handler

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Working Dog
    Hawaii
    Army
    Military Police
    Cute

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT