    Ruff beginning in Hawaii for new dog handler [Image 2 of 3]

    Ruff beginning in Hawaii for new dog handler

    LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Spc. Stacey Collins, student with 701st Battalion, 14th Military Police Brigade, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, practices controlled aggression, at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, 2022. Collins will use this training as she progresses through her military career. (Courtesy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 20:04
    Photo ID: 8252843
    VIRIN: 220101-A-PR546-9887
    Resolution: 640x481
    Size: 117.38 KB
    Location: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ruff beginning in Hawaii for new dog handler [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Working Dog
    Hawaii
    Army
    Military Police
    Cute

