Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Returns from Western Pacific Deployment

240223-N-DP708-1014 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 23, 2024) Commander, Naval Air Forces Pacific/Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Vice Admiral Daniel Cheever, left, greets to Commanding Officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Capt. Matthew Thomas, aboard Vinson as the ship returns home from deployment. Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, returned to its homeport of Naval Air Station North Island, Feb. 23, following a four-month deployment to the Western Pacific. The Carl Vinson strike group deployed with flagship USS Carl Vinson and embarked CSG-1 staff, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 1 staff and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59). DESRON-1 ships included Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Hopper (DDG 70), USS Kidd (DDG 100), USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110). The Carl Vinson CSG is a multiplatform team of ships and aircraft, capable of carrying out a wide variety of missions around the globe from combat missions to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Analice Baker)

