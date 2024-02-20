Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Returns from Western Pacific Deployment [Image 2 of 3]

    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Returns from Western Pacific Deployment

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Noel Heeter 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    240223-N-YC581-1003 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 23, 2024) Commander, Naval Air Forces Pacific/Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Vice Admiral Daniel Cheever addresses Sailors over the ship-wide communication system aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) upon return to home port. Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, returned to its homeport of Naval Air Station North Island, Feb. 23, following a four-month deployment to the Western Pacific. The Carl Vinson strike group deployed with flagship USS Carl Vinson and embarked CSG-1 staff, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 1 staff and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59). DESRON-1 ships included Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Hopper (DDG 70), USS Kidd (DDG 100), USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110). The Carl Vinson CSG is a multiplatform team of ships and aircraft, capable of carrying out a wide variety of missions around the globe from combat missions to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief response. (U.S. navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Noël O. Heeter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 18:05
    Photo ID: 8252696
    VIRIN: 240223-N-YC581-1003
    Resolution: 2624x3280
    Size: 668.61 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Returns from Western Pacific Deployment [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Noel Heeter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Returns from Western Pacific Deployment
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Returns from Western Pacific Deployment
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Returns from Western Pacific Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Returns from Western Pacific Deployment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Return
    USS Carl Vinson
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group ONE
    Naval Air Forces Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT