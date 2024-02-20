Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Edge 2024: MACS-24 prepares for training [Image 2 of 2]

    Arctic Edge 2024: MACS-24 prepares for training

    FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jestin Costa 

    Arctic Edge 2024

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Samuel Cortez, a generator mechanic with Marine Air Control Squadron (MACS) 24, Marine Air Control Group (MACG) 48, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, tightens the lug nuts on a MK37 Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement (MTVR) High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Resupply Vehicle in preparation for Exercise Arctic Edge 2024 (AE24) in Fort Greely, Alaska, Feb. 18, 2024. ARCTIC EDGE 2024 (AE24) is a NORAD and U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise demonstrating the U.S. military’s capabilities in extreme cold weather, joint force readiness, and U.S. military commitment to mutual strategic security interests in the Arctic region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jestin Costa)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 18:28
    Photo ID: 8252689
    VIRIN: 240218-M-FA103-2026
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 8.64 MB
    Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US
    Hometown: CURRITUCK, NC, US
    This work, Arctic Edge 2024: MACS-24 prepares for training [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jestin Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arctic Edge 2024: MACS-24 prepares for training
    Arctic Edge 2024: MACS-24 prepares for training

    TAGS

    NORTHCOM
    MFR
    AlwaysVigilant
    AE24
    ArcticEdge
    ArcticDefense

