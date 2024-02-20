U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Samuel Cortez, a generator mechanic with Marine Air Control Squadron (MACS) 24, Marine Air Control Group (MACG) 48, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, marks the lug nuts on a MK37 Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement (MTVR) High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Resupply Vehicle in preparation for Exercise Arctic Edge 2024 (AE24) in Fort Greely, Alaska, Feb. 18, 2024.ARCTIC EDGE 2024 (AE24) is a NORAD and U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise demonstrating the U.S. military’s capabilities in extreme cold weather, joint force readiness, and U.S. military commitment to mutual strategic security interests in the Arctic region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jestin Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2024 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 18:30 Photo ID: 8252679 VIRIN: 240218-M-FA103-6391 Resolution: 2512x3349 Size: 4.07 MB Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US Hometown: CURRITUCK, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arctic Edge 2024: MACS-24 prepares for training [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jestin Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.