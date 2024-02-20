NEX San Diego Opens NEX Connect Mobile Center

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    02.22.2024

    On February 22, 2024, NEX San Diego cut the ribbon to open its NEX Connect Mobile Center at the Home Store. Cutting the ribbon was Roland Santos, Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) Western District Vice President; Capt. Robert Heely, Commanding Officer, Naval Base San Diego; Command Master Chief Jerry Cantorna, Naval Base San Diego; and Robert Edwards, Manager, NEX Connect. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)

