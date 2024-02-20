Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBM-HH Hosts the 27th Annual Capital Classic Basketball Tournament [Image 2 of 4]

    JBM-HH Hosts the 27th Annual Capital Classic Basketball Tournament

    UNITED STATES

    02.19.2024

    Photo by Jason Goselin 

    Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall

    Fort Liberty's Dragon Elite face off with Joint Base Langley-Eustis's Raptors during the 27th Annual Capital Classic championship Feb. 19 at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall.

