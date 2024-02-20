JBM-HH Hosts the 27th Annual Capital Classic Basketball Tournament

JOINT BASE MYER HENDERSON HALL, Va. - Basketball teams from branches and installations around the country gathered on the joint base to compete in the 27th Annual Capital Classic over President’s Day weekend.



Seventeen men’s teams and three women’s teams competed for the title, traveling from as far as Fort Carson, Colorado to participate. The largest basketball tournament in the DOD, the Capital Classic features 3-point shootouts, half-time contests, music and food.



The intense competition highlighted the athleticism of service members across the branches, and with military leaders focused on fitness and readiness, Richard Pulignani believes the tournament directly supports these objectives.



“Sports drives servicemembers to be better at their jobs and to be battle ready,” said Pulignani, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Sports and Fitness Program Manager. “It provides resilience, agility, muscle endurance, hand-eye coordination, all things that are important to them being battle ready.”



More than 35 games were spread over four days of play, at three different gymnasiums across the joint base.



Pulignani is already looking toward next year and hopes to bring in even more teams from across the country.



“There’s a lot of military basketball across the nation that isn’t here yet, we’re hoping to grow that and bring in 25 to 30 teams to really take this to the next level,” Pulignani said.



Retired Master Sgt. Earl Taylor III, another longtime supporter and facilitator of the event, was also in attendance. He’s the chairman and president of the Greater Potomac Officials Association, which helped sponsor the event.



“This tournament is close to me because I’ve been with it for 27 years”, Taylor said. “We’re proud to be able to give the best NCAA officials we have to facilitate the games.”



Fort Belvoir defeated the Raptors from Joint Base Langley-Eustis to claim the title in the women’s division. On the men’s side, the Raptors claimed the title with a victory over Fort Liberty’s Dragon Elite. Excitement filled the room as JBM-HH Deputy Commander, Lt. Col. John Dexter, presented the victors with their trophies and championship rings.



“I feel great about winning. It’s a great tournament, a great team and a great opportunity,” said Niko Gooden, from the winning JBLE Raptors. Gooden is a sailor at JBLE and this is his first time competing in the Capital Classic.



Interested teams are encouraged to begin training for next year’s competition and keep an eye on JBM-HH MWR’s website for official registration information.



For more joint base news, visit: army.mil/jbmhhnews

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2024 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 08:09 Story ID: 464544 Location: US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBM-HH Hosts the 27th Annual Capital Classic Basketball Tournament, by Jason Goselin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.