Munitions flight completes 100% tri-annual inventory

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ismael Mendez, 39th Maintenance Squadron stockpile management production supervisor, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cornelius Ijezie, 39th MXS senior munitions inspector, conduct a 100% inspection at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 8, 2024. The purpose of the inventory is to record accountability and serviceability of all items within the 39th MXS database, and to ensure everything is marked and housed according to Air Force regulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval)

