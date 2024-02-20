Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Munitions flight completes 100% tri-annual inventory

    Munitions flight completes 100% tri-annual inventory

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ismael Mendez, 39th Maintenance Squadron stockpile management production supervisor, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cornelius Ijezie, 39th MXS senior munitions inspector, conduct a 100% inspection at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 8, 2024. The purpose of the inventory is to record accountability and serviceability of all items within the 39th MXS database, and to ensure everything is marked and housed according to Air Force regulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval)

    This work, Munitions flight completes 100% tri-annual inventory [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

