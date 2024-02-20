A hazard sign sits in front of a row of munitions storage units at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 8, 2024. The purpose of the inventory is to record accountability and serviceability of all items within the 39th MXS database, and to ensure everything is marked and housed according to Air Force regulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 07:57 Photo ID: 8251210 VIRIN: 240208-F-AP057-1203 Resolution: 5391x3032 Size: 4.43 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Munitions flight completes 100% tri-annual inventory [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.