    Munitions flight completes 100% tri-annual inventory

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval 

    A hazard sign sits in front of a row of munitions storage units at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 8, 2024. The purpose of the inventory is to record accountability and serviceability of all items within the 39th MXS database, and to ensure everything is marked and housed according to Air Force regulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 07:57
    Photo ID: 8251210
    VIRIN: 240208-F-AP057-1203
    Resolution: 5391x3032
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Munitions flight completes 100% tri-annual inventory [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

